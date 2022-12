It is Monday and a time to look at who fared how on the sartorial charts. We have had events, parties and film promotions so actors have stepped out a lot. Here is a look at celebs who left us disappointed with their choices... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill plans to celebrate her guardian angel's special day in a big way [Deets Inside]

Kajol

The actress wore this pale pink and maroon colour block saree for the premiere of Salaam Venky. Kajol has worn many sarees in recent times. While some of her looks have been good, this one was lackadaisical. Clearly, the stylist did not focus on the saree or the makeup. It is a very forgettable look of the Bollywood diva.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at the airport in black palazzo pants and a striped tee. What do you feel about this color combo of black, pink and red. The actress also went for pink Crocs. Is this much pink hurting your eye?

Tejasswi Prakash

This look on the actress was a complete miss. Whether it was the semi sheer tiered skirt or crocheted jacket, nothing came together seamlessly. This has to be one of her worst looks in recent times.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been at his quirky best for the promotions of Cirkus. The superstar wore this purple suit with a cap for one of the events. The whole outfit is from Gucci. But we loved his all black look more.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She is one of the most fashionable women around. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in this saree for the promotions of Cirkus. But the saree is just too gaudy. Do you also feel the same way?

These were the celebs who flopped on the fashion charts.