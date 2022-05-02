It is Monday, and the time when we bring to you the fashion disasters of the week gone by. While none of the celebs wore something outright tacky (other than usual suspects), others just failed to live up to the milestones set by them. The queen of edgy and eclectic wore a rather costume-y piece for the trailer launch of Dhaakad. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan's gesture for Kiara Advani reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput; Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reunite for Hridaan's birthday and more



Divya Khosla Kumar went to the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to promote her music video, Designer. The outfit reminded people of the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Fans trolled her saying how did Tejasswi Prakash's trophy find its way to her outfit. But the gold and black combo of Divya Khosla Kumar's gown was quite good. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui beats Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi and other contestants to be fans’ favourite to win the show – view poll results

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Anushka Sen

Baalveer actress Anushka Sen was seen in and about town in a pair of grey shorts with a hoodie. The combination did not work for her, especially the rather tacky colours on the hoodie. This was a complete disaster. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Trailer of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata leaked, gear up for big announcement of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



For the GQ Awards 2022, Dheeraj Dhoopar chose a tuxedo. While the cut and silhouette was a classic, the animal print on the lapels and that bow-tie brought down the look a few notches. It looked more tacky than elegant for the mentioned event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)



Kriti Sanon wore a pink sequined gown to the GQ Awards 2022. The outfit was from T SKAFF brand. While the colour and fit was perfect for Kriti Sanon given her height and figure, the gown did not film well under the lights. The end result was quite garish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kangana Ranaut

There is no denying that this black dress with the silver fringe looked hot. But it felt too costume-y for an event like a trailer launch. Also, Dhaakad has an alpha woman premise. We had hoped that she did look like a boss woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

So, these were the celebs whose style statements did not impress us much this week. Let us know what you feel...