Kangana Ranaut channelised a look that reminded us of Rekha from Khoon Bhaari Maang as she launched her reality show, Lock Upp. She wore a couple of outfits. The white pant suit with cape sleeves did not impress much. Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a dreamy saree but the blouse totally killed the vibe of the look. Mouni Roy was seen after her marriage in a pink and black sharara. It was one of the most disappointing looks of late. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan and more stars share heartfelt tributes for Queen of Melody

Kangana Ranaut

For the launch of her new show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a fierce warrior look with winged kohled eyes, suicide roll hair and heavy contouring. This white outfit from Nikhil Thampi was great without the cape sleeves and we wish that makeup was a little different than what was done with the silver shimmery gown. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Tejasswi Prakash, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar and others that will laugh away your blues

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular young stars in India. She is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Tiku Weds Sheru. She was seen at the wrap up party in a black slit skirt with a top. Avneet Kaur teamed it with black heels and a clutch. The look did not flatter her. Whether it was the ruched top or the skirt, the outfit did not appeal at all. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV celebs who ruled INSTAGRAM with their latest posts: Weekly Recap

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was seen in the public after her marriage in a black and hot pink sharara. The outfit looked quite tacky. Whether it was the pink dupatta or white heels, nothing seemed to lift it up even a bit. Take a look...

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed stepped out in this outfit, which could be loosely described as resort wear. If it was like a gown, the silhouette should have been a little different. We are not even getting into the event appropriate-ness of the outfit.

Athiya Shetty

She is someone who gets it right almost always. But this pastel blue outfit on her by Ridhi Mehra made her look totally washed out. The chunky necklace and matching earrings also did not do much to elevate her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore this dreamy chiffon saree from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While the colour and design seems fine, that bra-like blouse is a real let-down. Even a simple sleeveless in a contrast colour would have made it look nicer.

These were the celebs who according to us flopped on the fashion charts. What is your take on them?