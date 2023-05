Not every day is a good day. Especially when it comes to fashion. Having an impeccable fashion sense is one thing but being impeccably dressed always is another. There are times when one simply misses the mark. Bollywood celebrities are expected to be dressed perfectly all the time. They are trendsetters and they are followed by millions. But as said, not every day is a fashionable day. Here's looking at some of the divas who missed leaving a mark with their sartorial choices this week. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office Day 3: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's movie beats the opening weekend numbers of The Kashmir Files; Sunday sees superb growth

The first one list is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, when it comes to Bebo - she is the Queen of confidence. Everything she wears, she carries it with utmost panache. Kaftans are her favourite but this time she failed to impress with her choice. The actress was papped in the city wearing a Aseem Kapoor printed kaftan set. While the Kaftan was fine but the sharara just took away the charm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's bestie Amrita Arora too failed to impress the fashion police this week. The actress was papped in the city as she stepped out for a dinner date with husband. She wore a bright red dress with a plunging neckline. The dress simply looked blah.

The actress is beautiful and elegant. She knows how to dress well. But at a recent award ceremony, she wore a one shoulder gown in blue-green. Can just say that it wasn't her best fashionable outing.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 star has been attending quite a few events. At a book launch event, she showed up wearing a pink pants, black full sleeves shirt and pink jacket. She tried to pull off a nerdy look with classes but it did not do justice to her beauty.

Who doesn't love Yami Gautam? She is among the prettiest divas in Bollywood with fabulous acting chops. The actress was papped at the airport dressed in a salwar suit. Well, too much floral also isn't a great choice, is it? The kurta was fine but the floral dupatta was a tad bit much.