With a number of events happening in and around the city, we got a number of celeb sightings. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and others were seen by the paps. Here is a lowdown of the worst fashion moments of the week...

Alaya F

The young starlet was seen at the wrap-up party of her movie Freddy in black leather pants and a sheer bralette kind of top. The pants and heels looked chic but the top gave off the feel of a camisole top. It looked like she teamed the pants with night wear. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal on his decision to opt out of Bigg Boss OTT, game plans and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Malaika Arora

The lady wore a gown for an event in the city. The silver coloured gown with a slit had a sheer panel too. From the clips in her hair to the plain design and structure of the gown, it was one of her most disappointing looks of late. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal REVEALS his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva seems to be keeping comfort as the No.1 priority of late. From shirts/shorts to track pants, she has been seen in cool casuals. The lady wore a pair of matching separates for the birthday bash of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Somehow the look was not at all flattering.

Afsana Khan

The singer from Punjab looked like the female version of Badshah in that black and tiger printed trench coat. We love that she loves her gold and hence that heavy chain. Her styling could have been a lot better.

Rubina Dilaik

While emerald green is one gorgeous colour, this outfit was just tacky. It is just Rubina Dilaik's confidence and sass that manages to make it look a lot better than what it is.

So, these were the celebs who left us rather disappointed with their choices. What do you feel about their outfits? Let us know via your tweets...