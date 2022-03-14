It is Monday, and the time when we browse through the fashion disasters of the week gone by. There were some events so fashion spotting happened in plenty. Shamita Shetty wore a Namrata Joshipura gown for an awards show. The gown did not photograph well on the red carpet and she ended up looking tacky. The same thing happened with Shivangi Joshi. Her powder blue gown was not flattering and the makeup made her look washed out. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is great with her casual looks also faltered a bit. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Aamir Khan reveals Kiran Rao and he separated 'to give respect to the institution of marriage; talks about his cordial equation with ex-wives

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty left us very disappointed with her look for the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. The electric blue and black combination looked tacky under the lights of the red carpet. While the silhouette of the gown was okay, the combination came off as unflattering. The actress' makeup and hair was perfect though. The Namrata Joshipura gown looks a bit different here.

Shivangi Joshi

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress donned a powder blue gown for the event. It had large sleeves. Whether it was the puffed up sleeves or the fabric, the gown did not leave a great impact. Also, we wished Shivangi Joshi had gone for a wispy bun than that sugarcane braid with that gown.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been serving up some great looks especially for the promotions of The Fame Game. However, this look in a green Indian gown from Anita Dongre was no great shakes. The styling with the earrings was not impressive either.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva was seen in and about the city in a red bodysuit and denims. The combination is in trend nowadays. We love the denim look on Kareena Kapoor Khan but this one was a miss.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor was a guest at a function in the city. Like many others, he chose a velvet tuxedo. The styling did not do any justice to Kartik Aaryan.