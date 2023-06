It is that time of the week when we rewind through what our celebs wore throughout the week. Here is a look at some of the misses on the fashion charts. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor didn't bond much with Deepika Padukone but with Kalki Koechlin at the YJHD reunion? [Exclusive scoop]

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was the special guest for an event for kids. She turned up in a bright pink dress. Now, Karisma has salvaged many an average outfit. The actress kept the sneakers and dress look very minimal but it did not work. Somehow, the whole silhouette did not come across as neat. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim hugs mom-to-be Dipika Kakar's baby bump in an UNSEEN pic; fans get excited for the good news

Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande chose this goth look for the opening party of Mouni Roy's restaurant Badmaash in Andheri. The actress wore a black mini dress with her hair done in corn rows. Between the dress, hair and styling, it looked a bit over the top.

Sherlyn Chopra

The competition to grab eyeballs is intense between Urfi Javed, Sakshi Chopra and Sherlyn Chopra we feel. Sheryln was seen in Mumbai in this cut out dress. It left little to the imagination. What else can we say?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Tamannaah

What do you feel about this casual look of Tamannaah. We loved the glasses, pants and tee as individual pieces. But all of them together looks like one is trying too hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore this white sharara for the Indore screening of Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. This was one of the most underwhelming looks. The outfit did not look like it fitted her well at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore this pair of separates for an event in Abu Dhabi. The top and skirt fitted her well. But the colour kind of made her look washed out. We wish she had some colour somewhere.