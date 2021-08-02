Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kashmera Shah, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni's sartorial statements will make you sigh in disbelief

It is that time of the week when we do our round-up of how our celebs fared sartorially. While fashion is subjective, there are times when you feel that people could have done better. The saying less is more is a golden rule. Take a look at the celebs who left us really disappointed... Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to trolls who slammed her 'disrespecting Sidharth Shukla' during her double date with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

Rubina Dilaik

We really wish the actress stops overdoing things. While she might love going to the maximum, at times, it really ruins what could have been stellar looks. We love the lace shorts and shrug with its colour and intricate patterns. But that bodysuit is a real spoilsport. There was no need for that jazz. Just a simple white ganjee would have looked so much better. Plus, she could have worn her hair up to flaunt that gorgeous shrug.

Yuvika Chaudhary

The actress was seen celebrating her birthday with the paps. She is another gorgeous gal whom we so wish to see better styled. That taxi combination with a dash of baby pink will give anyone sore eyes.

Kashmera Shah

With a body like that, the actress could have picked up anything. Literally, any outfit would look good on her. While we can still forgive the black top and skirt, the makeup is one that nightmares are made of!

Kanchi Kaul

She always dresses very simply. The actress wore a black bodycon outfit with matching black heels for a party. Shabir Ahluwalia also wore black. The pretty lady looked all washed out.

Aly Goni

Red shoes, blue and grey top and orange bag, Aly Goni's multi-coloured look outside the gym is something we did like to forget.

So, these were the celebs who left us disappointed with their fashion statements. But this is just a week and we're sure they did bounce back!