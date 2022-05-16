It is that time of the week when we bring to you the fashion disasters of the week. Kiara Advani has been rather uninspired for the greater part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. Her streak continued. Nora Fatehi also looked rather bland in a green and white outfit for Dance Deewane Juniors. Here is a look... Also Read - BTS member Jin has a day out with Pokemon's Pikachu but it's J-Hope's comment that'll make you ROFL
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen dressed in an animal print dress for a show. The outfit with the hairdo did nothing for Fatima Sana Shaikh. The bronzed makeup and highlighted hair also did not match the outfit.
Kiara Advani
The actress' looks for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been rather ho-hum. We have seen hardly any look which is truly memorable besides the red dress and blazer. This skirt, crop top and long jacket look was another average outing from Kiara Advani.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi wore this green dress for an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. This is one of her worst looks from the season so far. We have seen Nora Fatehi do so much better.
Bhagyashree
The actress shot an episode of Smart Jodi in this pink and plum ombre saree. While Bhagyashree is a gorgeous woman, this outfit was so jaded. A total disappointment.
Nikki Tamboli
The actress wore a black tiered gown for one of the episodes of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Nikki Tamboli is also one of those celebs who can make us go wow or shake our heads in disappointment with every second outing. This look belonged to the latter category.
These were the celebs who failed to impress us sartorially this week.
