It is that time of the week when we bring to you the fashion disasters of the week. has been rather uninspired for the greater part of 2 promotions. Her streak continued. also looked rather bland in a green and white outfit for Dance Deewane Juniors. Here is a look... Also Read - BTS member Jin has a day out with Pokemon's Pikachu but it's J-Hope's comment that'll make you ROFL



Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen dressed in an animal print dress for a show. The outfit with the hairdo did nothing for Fatima Sana Shaikh. The bronzed makeup and highlighted hair also did not match the outfit. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut calls star kids 'uble hue ande'; Manushi Chhillar body-shamed for wearing mini dress and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara Advani

The actress' looks for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been rather ho-hum. We have seen hardly any look which is truly memorable besides the red dress and blazer. This skirt, crop top and long jacket look was another average outing from Kiara Advani. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani on her live video amid breakup rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore this green dress for an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. This is one of her worst looks from the season so far. We have seen Nora Fatehi do so much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bhagyashree

The actress shot an episode of Smart Jodi in this pink and plum ombre saree. While Bhagyashree is a gorgeous woman, this outfit was so jaded. A total disappointment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nikki Tamboli

The actress wore a black tiered gown for one of the episodes of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Nikki Tamboli is also one of those celebs who can make us go wow or shake our heads in disappointment with every second outing. This look belonged to the latter category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

These were the celebs who failed to impress us sartorially this week.