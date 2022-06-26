Actresses like , Tara Sutaria and have been busy promoting their films. We have seen a lot of actresses stepping out in curated looks. While some have impressed, others were lacking in some department or other. In some cases, the outfits just did not photograph well. Take a look... Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Mira Rajput Kapoor: Bollywood divas who were judged and trolled for their pregnancy announcements

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was seen promoting Ek Villain Returns in a pair of matching separates. The cropped palazzo style pants was teamed with a bikini top. Silver jhumkis and a stack of bangles finished off her look. The outfit was not at all flattering and the whole look was rather bad.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's stylist has been rather focused on pop colours and matching blazers with dresses. This sequence of dressing is continuing from the promotions of 2. Zero points for originality here.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen departing for Paris from Mumbai in a Christian Dior shirt dress. It was in a simple trademark design. She teamed it with lace up boots and a Louis Vuitton tote. Somehow, the diva did not look as appealing.

Sanya Malhotra

The actress stepped out for the promotions of Hit The First Case in a pair of separates. The blush pink outfit had a jacket style top and skirt. She teamed it with a tight bun and golden heels. Sanya Malhotra's overall look was blah.

Janhvi Kapoor

The starlet has begun the promotions of Good Luck Jerry. Her looks for the promotions have been quite insipid so far. It looks like the actress has been doing things in a rush. What do you feel about the corset and denim look?

These were the celebs whose uninspiring fashion outings made us yawn and how. We are sure they'll bounce back with a bang.