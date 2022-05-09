Don't we all look upto Bollywood stars when it comes to fashion? But hey, sometimes they can go wrong too. Being Monday, we are here to give you a lowdown on the disastrous style choices made by Bollywood stars that left fashion police disappointed over the week. This time, the list includes those generally pretty good at fashion. , , , and other actors failed to impress all with their fashion choices. Scroll on. Also Read - Dhaakad vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Will Kangana Ranaut starrer beat Kartik Aaryan's film at the box office? [View Poll Results]

Starting with Janhvi Kapoor, the Gunjan Saxena actress was spotted at the airport by paps. She was dressed in a black kurta peplum kurta and loose pants. It had white thread work on it. The actress pulled off her look with a jute bag. Well, her previous airport looks have been much better than this.

Kiara Advani is up next. The actress has been busy promoting her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with . For one of the events, she wore a yellow co-ordseparates by Cult Gaia. The crop top had chains keeping it together while there was a cutout on her pants with flower embroidery. It is a thumbs down for this look.

Ranveer Singh has always been pretty hatke when it comes to fashion. He does not sticky by the rules and is always experimenting. But this time it seems he has gone a little overboard. The actor has been promoting Jayeshbhai Jordaar whilst wearing clothes that will make you screaming WHAT! He has also been trolled for it with people calling him 'Urfi Javed's male version.'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has come a long way when it comes to styling. She has been pulling off some of the sassiest and coolest looks every since she has attained new levels of stardom. But this, she failed to impress. She entered Lock Upp wearing a black and white dress that did not do much to enhance her beauty.

Ankita Lokhande stepped out for a fun evening with husband . She opted for a risque-free ensemble, a black gown with belt. Pretty outdated plus the khloed-eye look did not add any glamour to her look.