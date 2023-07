Fashion is very important to Bollywood divas. Fashion police always keeps an eye on who is wearing what, when, where and how! And well, they are times when divas come on the radar for committing a fashion faux pas. This week was high on fashion as a lot of events took place. From many screenings to success bashes, celebrities tried their best to look their best all the time. But here's looking at Bollywood and TV divas who failed to impress with their sartorial choices. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer shows significant growth on first Saturday; eyes a terrific weekend

Kiara Advani

The actress was on her toes promoting her film SatyaPrem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan. She dished out some very beautiful looks for events. But one of them did not appear to be on par with the rest. She slipped into a bodysuit and a short white skirt from Jacquemus. It was a fun look but somehow it did not do justice Kiara's beauty. She could have added a little jazz or simply avoided the look.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is one of the most TV stars. She is a social media star who enjoys a massive fan following. She is a fashion icon too. But at a recent event, she wore something that does not get a thumbs up. The actress wore an orange one-shoulder gown with feathers on it. Hair done in a sleak bun and heavy makeup, it wasn't Jannat's best look.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress is currently shooting for India's Got Talent. She is one of the judges of the show. She was papped outside the studio but her bright yellow outfit was such a let down. She tried to give all the princess vibes but failed miserably. Further she paired it with pink pumps that receive a big thumbs down!

Vidya Balan

The actress kept busy this week promoting Neeyat. Recently, she was papped wearing a printed dress by Anannasa. The dress did not do justice to her elegance. Too much of prints plus the belt and the length of the show - just did not look well.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is among the pretiest divas in town. Whatever she wears, she simply looks beautiful. But well, not this time! At a recent event, she slipped into a black long gown. The design of the gown is so done and dusted. And plus, what's with the up bun?

Do you agree with the list? For more, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.