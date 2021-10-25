With a number of films lined up for release, we are seeing stars busy with promotions. This makes for excellent fashion spotting. It is also the festive season so our desi shringaar is also at an all-time high. But are all the looks lust-worthy, well no! Here is a look at celebs who left us rather disappointed this week... Also Read - Amyra Dastur sets the internet on fire with her alluring bikini pics

Kriti Sanon

The actress is busy promoting her film, Hum Do Hamare Do. For a round of interviews, she chose this red sharara set from Mahima Mahajan. She teamed it with diamond hoops. The outfit is nothing to write home about. Kriti Sanon's dress matches the mood of Karwa Chauth festivities but this look is as bland as it can be.

Amyra Dastur

She wore this outfit as the showstopper for a designer at a recently concluded fashion week and we could not have been more disappointed. We wonder why this outfit made it for Amyra Dastur who was supposed to give the perfect photo finish to the show.

Rani Mukerji

Honestly, we get super excited every time a film of Rani Mukerji is about to release. The actress delivers a knockout performance every time. But we so wish we could say the same about her stylists. The lady might be someone who likes it fuss-free but that does not mean you do not put in any kind of effort.

Keerthy Suresh

We absolutely love the yellow saree and jewellery donned by Keerthy Suresh but that cape jacket did not give the intended effect. Her makeup and hair was on point though. A shorter jacket and a different draped saree would have perhaps made a more glamorous impression.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif serves us some of the best minimalistic looks from Bollywood. Her styling for Sooryavanshi promotions has not been very impressive so far. This saree from Sabyasachi does nothing to enhance her stunning looks.

Do you agree with us that these women could have done a lot better if their stylists just scratched their heads a little more.