Fashion has been of utmost importance to Bollywood stars. Extra efforts are put in to look fabulous, chic and stylish all the time. After all, they are the trendsetter, aren't they? Bollywood stars have a team who dedicatedly work only to pick out the best outfits for their outings. But hey, they are humans too! This week, quite a few celeb spotting took place. From Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan to Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan - many tried to splash their fashion jalwa but not all succeeded. Here's looking at the celebrities who failed to impress the fashion police this week. Also Read - Bekaboo star Shivangi Joshi reveals whether she is open to perform bold scenes; says, 'Ek limit hai jo...'

The standing-tall lady is usually among the Best Dressed celebs of the week. She has the perfect physique, features and confidence to carry any look. But at the special screening of Pop Kaun, Kriti Sanon sort off went off the chart. While her blue body suit fit her well, the baggy latex pants in black were bit of a drab. Also Read - Zwigato: Nandita Das talks about whether she had second thoughts on casting Kapil Sharma in the film [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actress holds great panache and traditional dressing is her forte. But for her airport look, Vidya Balan missed the opportunity to showcase her fashionista side. Though we loved the colourful floral kurta, the pants took away the charm. Also Read - Zwigato: Kapil Sharma is totally smitten by co-star Shahana Goswami; here's why

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become a favorite of all thanks to Bigg Boss 16. She has now become a regular at parties held by the contestants. Recently, at Shiv Thakare's bash, Sumbul showed up in blue gown. She surely could have done better.

The stunning diva has been making quite a few public appearances as her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway hit the screens. She has also been traveling a lot. She was spotted at the airport. Though we know that Rani Mukerji has always been about comfort dressing, baggy pants with a sweatshirt are a big NO NO.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Summers call for subtle linen pants and tops. Guess Nushrratt Bharuccha too tried to make a statement with her summer dressing but had an epic fail.

Well, there's always a next time. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates.