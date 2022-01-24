This is time of the week when we do a report card on how our celebs fared sartorially. The winters are still on so we are seeing a lot of coats, boots and dresses on the pages. Nikki Tamboli donned a beige trench coat over a ruched dress. The end result was not too great. Malaika Arora was seen in a white dress with boots. It was one of her flat looks, which did not impress much. Despite the pandemic, celebs are being seen in and about the city. Take a look at the worst dressed celebs of the week… Also Read - Malaika Arora HITS back at trolls who question her dressing choices; says ‘A woman is always judged…’

Nikki Tamboli

Honestly, we would have loved this look if the fit of the bodycon was slightly better in terms of fitting. It clearly looks like it is a size small and robs the sheen from what could be a classy look. We are not sure what is the material but the ruched silhouette makes it worse. The rest is just fine. We wish she had a bag in the same hue as her trench coat.

Malaika Arora

The lady was seen in a knee length dress with a turtleneck. Keeping with the theme of winter fashion, she opted for boots from Dolce and Gabbana. Though Malaika Arora stayed true to the her stamp of high-end looks, this one missed the wow factor.

Palak Tiwari

Like her mom Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari does not get it wrong when it comes to fashion. We love the denims and sneakers but cannot say so about the top. A plain red ganjee would have looked much better than that superhero inspired colour combo.

Ileana D'Cruz

The stunner was seen at the airport in a pair of high waist boot-cut jeans. Ileane D'Cruz teamed it with a sexy crop and a long shrug. She wore sneakers. Somehow, the whole look was not very flattering.

Kangana Ranaut

The lady was seen in a white salwar kameez and looked rather washed out. We just hope Kangana Ranaut had added a pop of colour.

These were the celebs who failed to impress us in the fashion department. What do you feel about their looks?