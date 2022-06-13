Fashion is subjective. It differs from person to person. But when one is a Bollywood celebrity, fashion gets tricky. Bollywood stars are known to be trendsetters but well there are times when they make blunders too. This week, we have stars like Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani, Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi and a few more. These divas who generally flash their A-game in terms of fashion failed to impress the fashion police with their choices. Take a look. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar gets trolled for recreated Duppata song; netizens ask, 'Where is dupatta?'

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is known to be a fashionista. There are many who look upto her and take inspiration when it comes to styling. But this time, she seems to have missed her opportunity to impress. She shared a photo on social media that had her dressed in a blue dotted top and black short skirt. It failed to add to her beauty. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath postponed, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s cupid and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The actress is busy promoting JugJugg Jeeyo and is getting papped frequently. This week, she was papped in blue cotton shorts and white top. She teamed it with a long blue denim jacket. The combo was just off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actress whose love life hit headlines this week posed wearing a graphic-filled outfit for an event. It was an all black outfit with white graphic on it. Pants, crop top and jacket - Sonakshi can do better, we would say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sanjana Sanghi

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi got papped after a long time but failed to leave a mark with her fashion choice. A shimmer gown with coloured stripped did not do justice to her beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

TV actress Nia Sharma is known to be bold and beautiful. She chooses best of clothes that eccentuate her charm. But a white tube top with a huge flower was just drab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

