Let's check out the list of outfits that Bollywood celebrities wore throughout the week and that failed to impress us this week. We had the big engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wherein a lot of guests attended the grand do. A couple of movie events happened in the city and celebrities were spotted either at movie premieres or just out and about attending some event. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more have made it to the list of Worst Dressed Celebs of the week! Check out more below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Firstly, we have the most beautiful woman. Yes, we know, it's shocking but Aishwarya could do with better styling. The heavily worked dress seems too boring. And is it just us or even you think, she has a pattern like that? Anyway, it seems repetitive.

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy, Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fight in Bigg Boss 16 and more

's former wife and Bollywood film producer Kiran Rao also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. However, Kiran Rao's saree drape and that jacket didn't really go well.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended the engagement of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani in a white dress. It looked too gaudy. She attended the occasion with Manish Malhotra.

We guess it was the first time that Sonam Kapoor attended any event after welcoming Vayu. Sonam is known for her unconventional dressing. She looks slightly overdressed for the event.

Mahima Choudhary

Mahima Choudhary, who will be next seen in starrer and directorial venture Emergency, recently attended the screening of Gandhi Godse in the city. She wore a sky-blue top and overcoat and blue denim. Mahima is one of the prettiest actresses, she could do better.

Pashmina Roshan

's niece Pashmina Roshan was snapped in the city this past week. She wore a dress that did not justify her beauty. She's pretty and could do with a little bit of better styling.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna attended the special movie screening of her and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu in the city. However, her denim and trouser look, in three different styles didn't click at all.

Mouni Roy was snapped in the city a couple of times. She wore a sweater look that fell flat. Mouni has impressed us with some amazing style statements but this and her latest post in which she wore tasselled sleeves and a bralet didn't really impress us this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

We love the Pathaan star John Abraham and his casual dressing. However, he was underdressed for the occasion. He attended Anant and Radhika's engagement in a tee, jacket and denim.

Sharvari Wagh

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh attended the Elle Graduates event. However, her looks didn't click at all. Check out for yourself here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

That's all in the Worst Dressed Celebs for this week.