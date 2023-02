It is Monday and a time when we revisit what our fave celebs wore in the week gone by. With Bigg Boss 16 parties, award shows and film promotions, there was a lot to look forward to. There were hardly any celebs who outright gave us sore eyes but some could have done a bit better. Here is a look... Also Read - Here's how Shehnaaz Gill reacted to Asim Riaz’s remark on Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss win being rigged [Exclusive]

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma is one gorgeous lady. She can make any outfit look good. But we hope she does not repeat such outfits on the red carpet. While the hot pink shade looks lovely on Soundarya Sharma, the dress feels totally unfit for the red carpet. It looks too costume-y.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Sharma (@iamsoundaryasharma)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi wore this deep purple for an awards show. The rich shade of purple looked fab on her. Her makeup was also flawless. But somehow the dress came across as kind of tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The mesh dress was made popular by Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of the Amazon documentary. Of late, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wore black dresses with mesh to the party hosted by Shekhar Suman. While Priyanka Chahar's dress was slightly better, Nimrit's dress and styling did nothing for her.

SHIVRIT SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/KpRSuRKp4E — shivrit challa hai (@Bhavya18331484) February 26, 2023

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has a vast wardrobe. While her faves are her mini dresses and sarees, the actress made an unintentionally funny appearance at the airport. The white outfit donned by her looked like an uniform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore this deep blue shimmering saree to the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. The outfit looked nice but the concept of leg show with a saree made it a tad off..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

These were the celebs who failed to impress this week as their styling kind of missed the mark!