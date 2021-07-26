Worst dressed celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez's looks will leave you unimpressed

This week, most of the celebs were rather well-dressed except the ones who love to dress tacky. It was a good week for fashion lovers, but still a few celebs managed to leave us disappointed. Take a look... Also Read - It's expensive! Cost of Jacqueline Fernandez's Fendi midi dress can fund your short trip to Dubai

Mouni Roy

The actress was seen at the airport in a dress that looked like a skirt-top on first look. Well, the top part was like a white shirt with a nice tailored fit and the bottom looked like a plaid skirt. What was confusing was the fishtail design at the hem. It looked very confusing. This outfit was a miss from one of our best fashionistas.

Yami Gautam

The actress was seen at the airport in a red salwar kameez. The outfit was made of a semi-sheer material with motifs done all over. We totally love Yami Gautam's new bridal glow and her love for all things traditional. However, the outfit did not score any points with us.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez never ceases to amaze us with her looks. But the actress looked rather underdressed as she was seen outside the office of Sajid Nadiadwala. The grey track pants made her look so washed out.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan dresses simply on most occasions but she is chic. However, the lady's recent outing looked a little out of sync. The schoolgirl look did not look as flattering as we expected.

So, these were the ladies who left us rather unimpressed this week with their sartorial choices!