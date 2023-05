Bollywood and fashion go hand-in-hand. Bollywood divas are known to be fashionable. There are many who look upto the stunning actresses for fashion tips. But there have been times when actresses have got it all wrong. Being Monday, here's a quick recap of the worst-dressed celebs of the week. This time, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty, Urfi Javed, Huma Qureshi and others are on the list. Take a look at their pictures below: Also Read - Salman Khan to soon make an OTT debut; here’s everything you need to know? [Exclusive]

Also Read - Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in full glory for pregnancy photoshoot; Drishyam actress looks utterly charming in pretty tube dress [VIEW PICS]

First on the list is Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur. The diva made her Cannes 2023 debut and she pulled off some of the best looks at the French Riviera. However, one of her looks was not on par with the rest of her looks. She dressed in an Anamika Khanna creation that had a hood. It did not do much justice to her beauty and the get up appeared a little off. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja speaks against Asit Modi; shares her ordeal saying, 'Mujhe makkhi ki tarah...'

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The Yoga Queen has always made best fashion choices but at a recent event, Shilpa Shetty failed to leave the same impression. She dressed in a blue and white dress that gets a major thumbs down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by glamworld (@glaamworldd)

The actress is not afraid of experimenting when it comes to fashion. She has pulled off sarees as well as pant suits with great panache. While black dress is a safe pick for many, this time, Huma Qureshi got it wrong. At an event, Huma Qureshi showed up wearing a black cutout outfit that did not get brownie points for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is a trendsetter. She has proved that she has a great fashion sense by slipping into some of the most exquisite creations. But her recent black and white outfit failed to enhance her beauty. Though there is nothing wrong with the outfit but it's not the best from Mira Rajput Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Urfi Javed

Well, Urfi Javed has managed to leave a mark by going out of her way to express herself throug fashion. She has received great accolades too despite all the trolling. She deserves all the appreciation but her recent black cutout dress has left all disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, it's THE END! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates from the world of showbiz.