So, we are back to a Monday and we are here with the fashion disasters of the week gone by. There were a couple of weddings so there was a deluge of pics of actresses dressed in the same lehenga choli. Here is a look at the worst dressed celebs of the week... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'An absolute bully,' Gauahar Khan lashes out at Karan Kundrra after his nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal on Weekend Ka Vaar

Krystle D'Souza

One of the fashionistas of the TV industry, she has been dressed in the best of finery for the wedding of her bestie, Anushka Ranjan with beau, Aditya Seal. Krystle D'Souza chose a lehenga from Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika for the function. The powder blue outfit had work done on it in gold. Given that she wore a purse in the belt, we feel she could have skipped the other accessories.. Also, she could have worn her hair up to make it look neater. The outfit looked rather tacky under the harsh lights at the sangeet function. Also Read - Top 10 TV actresses who got culture-shamed for posting sizzling pictures in bikinis

Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya to Neha Kakkar: 8 celeb brides who broke stereotypes on their shaadi vidaai

Mouni Roy

We know that the outfit was made for a dance performance but Mouni Roy had done a lot better than this. It looked very hackneyed and below par for something as big as IFFI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Gauahar Khan

The lady chose a white lehenga for a wedding in the city. While Gauahar Khan carries off all shades of white to perfection, the silhouette, cut and look of the outfit was jaded. We love the hair and makeup but even Gauahar Khan's elegance could not salvage the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Mira Kapoor

She is blessed with a pretty face and a great body but when it comes to styling, Mira Kapoor is someone who sticks to the tried and tested. Her wardrobe choices are just so predictable. For example, this pink floral mini dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delna Nallaseth (@delnanallaseth)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

For the promotions of her upcoming movie, Chhorii Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a bright tomato red pair of separates. The dress did not look a bit flattering on her.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is bold and bindass and we adore her for that. But when it comes to her style statements, things always end up going to the extremes. Either she is a oozing glam or looking rather tacky. This red dress belongs to the latter category. Period.

So, these were the ladies who left us rather disappointed this week. Tell us what do you feel about their outfits!