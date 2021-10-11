This is the time of the week when we take a look at the fashion report card of the week gone by. We had a tough time zeroing down on the worst dressed, which means that people did well sartorially. Here are a few celebs who Also Read - Yesteryear diva Mumtaz backs out of Dance Deewane 3 after makers refuse to shell out THIS whopping fee? Read deets

Nia Sharma

The actress chose an powder blue lehenga for the Garba Night special on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. The colour gave the vibes of Frozen's Princess Elsa. While the colour was gorgeous, the same could not be said for the styling. From the braid to the earrings and maang tikka, the styling dented the impact of the dreamy outfit. We so wish that she had gone for lesser accessories and left her hair open. It would have looked so beautiful.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Bollywood diva has salvaged many insipid and boring outfits with her poise and dazzling charm on Dance Deewane 3. There is nothing to write home about this white Manish Malhotra lehenga with silver work done all over it. There is not even one element that stands out.

Pavitra Punia

She is also someone who can make anything look good. Pavitra Punia was seen in the city in a pair of flared pants, a printed top and white heels. If only she wore that tops with a pair of skinny jeans. We could have even seen the heels properly. This was bit of a miss from her.

Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar was one of the showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week. From the saree to the head accessories, there was nothing worth noticing about the look. This is completely forgettable.

Tejasswi Prakash

The young lady's look for the first Weekend Ka Vaar was rather disappointing. The matching separates set did not stand out a bit. The ruffles on the top looked rather tacky.

Let us see if next week we can spot more celebs who fail to get it right. In the mean time, enjoy this Navratri.