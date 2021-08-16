Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Amrita Arora's hackneyed fashion statements make us scream Oh No!

This week we really struggled to find celebs who left us with eye sores with their fashion statements. This means everyone did rather well. However, there were a few celebs who kind of dished out stale looks. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's dinner date with gal pals Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others was all about glamour, music and food – view pics

Nora Fatehi

The actress chose an all-Fendi look at the airport. From a roomy tote in a shade of brown to track pants from Fendi, Nora Fatehi opted for a casual airport look. Though she carried off the pants much better than many others, still the whole look was just too much on your face. We are seeing a lot of this whole labelled ensembles at the airports of late.

Also Read - Karisma Kapoor rings in her 47th birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora - view pic

Amrita Arora

The lady was seen at a brunch with her sister Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and mom Joyce. While the tiered maxi dress was good enough for a monsoon brunch, we wonder what was the thing with the fascinator. Isn't that something ladies mostly wear to the horseraces?

Nikki Tamboli

With an attractive face and even sexier body, Nikki Tamboli is the perfect clotheshorse. But the lack of innovation on part of her stylist is now annoying and how. They are rotating between bodycon outfits, minis and tops and shorts. And this is the trend post Bigg Boss 14 where she was truly well dressed all through.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in the city dressed in black shorts, white ganjee and a floral shrug. While it was an off-duty look, it was put together in a very uninspiring manner.

Esha Deol

Just when we thought some prints looked good only on bedsheets, Esha Deol reminded us that people still like them on clothes. Just check out the pic...

So, these were the celebs who left us sorely impressed this week with their fashion outings.