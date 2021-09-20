Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Sushmita Sen, Genelia D'Souza fail to impress by a whisker

While the scare of the third wave is very much there, things seem to be opening up like never before. We are seeing a number of celebs in and about the city everyday. Here is a look at the ones whose fashion statements missed the mark. Also Read - SHOCKING! These Top Bollywood stars are NOT on Akshay Kumar's friends list

Nora Fatehi

The stunner was seen in the city in a white dress. The outfit was a skin tight one with a slit and a deep cleavage. While Nora Fatehi wore it well with matching heels and lovely dewy makeup, we could not help but wonder if it was one size smaller. The overall look was hardly as flattering as the gorgeous sartorial statements we see from her on a regular basis.

Also Read - OMG! Farah Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to adopt one of her kids, the megastar reacts – watch video

Sushmita Sen

The gorgeous former Miss Universe was seen in and about Bandra in leopard print pants, a black top and a tote bag. Sushmita Sen has wrapped up work on Arya 2. The sore point of the look were the chappals. We wonder what made her step out in such a hurry.

Genelia Deshmukh

She is one of the prettiest ladies around, and it really hurts when we seeing stylists messing up things. Genelia Deshmukh white and pink floral printed saree looked like a dream and her makeup was perfect. But we wonder why they chose that blouse with sleeves that looked like a cross between sharara bottoms and curtains. Such a spoilsport for an otherwise gorgeous look!

Farah Khan

The filmmaker-choreographer was seen in and around the city in a brown dress. It had polka dots done on it. The frilly tiered dress did not look photograph really well.

Raqesh Bapat

The handsome actor has been in the news in Bigg Boss OTT especially because of his equation with Shamita Shetty. On the night of the finale, he was seen in a silver sequined tuxedo. It looks damn tacky on a handsome man.

So, these were the celebs who failed to score on the fashion charts this week.