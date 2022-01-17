It is the time of the week when we turn into fashion police. With events declining due to the Omicron wave, the spotting of celebs in haute couture or casual wear has also come down. People are stepping out only when it is very essential. Urfi Javed made our eyes pop out with what she wore at the airport. You can check out the details below. We are also miffed with Tejasswi Prakash’s stylists for Bigg Boss 15. Her weekend ke vaar outfits for the past three weeks have been rather average. People can get more creative for someone who has a frame like the Swaragini actress. Take a look at the pics… Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom REACTS to Rakhi Sawant pairing her with Karan Kundrra – watch

Urfi Javed

Honestly, we are at a complete loss of words to describe what Urfi Javed wore at the airport. It was a racy Superman costume. The lady wore what looked like a lace bodysuit over a pair of denims. Well, we are going to remember the outfit for a long time but not for the best of reasons. Also, we feel it is damn impractical! What do you think about it? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty participates in 'SHAMITA WINNING HEARTS' trend; reacts to sister’s dance with Pratik Sehajpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress was seen on a casual outing in the city. She had black track pants, a crop top and a jacket on. At the same time, she accessorized it with some serious bling. The overall effect wasn't that great to be honest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Karan Kundrra will be a father to twins, predicts Pandit Janardhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Nora Fatehi

We love it when Nora Fatehi goes glam. She is one of those celebs who can carry off tons of bling without looking overwhelmed. We totally love the outfit donned by Nora Fatehi and those heels but that huge necklace is a complete deal-breaker for us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is looking great on the week days of Bigg Boss 15. Sadly, we cannot say that about the weekends. Her styling has been fluctuating between good and average. This pair of matching separates also nothing to highlight her beauty and sense of style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saachi Vijaywargia (@stylebysaachivj)

Anjum Fakih

She is a very pretty girl but stylists could have done so much better with Anjum Fakih's costume for an awards season. Kudos to her for making it look so good!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

These were the celebs who left us woefully disappointed with their fashion choices.