It is that time of the week when we bring to you the fashion disasters of the days gone by. With Cannes, IIFA 2023 and other events, style police had a rather busy time. Here is a look at celebs whose fashion statements made us wish that they or their stylists had tried harder. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Esha Gupta sizzles in a Tony Ward gown; fans go gaga, call her 'Perfect example of boldness' [View Pics]



Nora Fatehi who was one of the star performers at IIFA 2023 failed when it came to deliver when it came to fashion. She wore a red spandex dress on the first day which was okay. On the main day, she donned an orange and blue gown that reminded us of some of space drawing. Quite a blah affair! Also Read - IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam creates frenzy; fan grabs the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and kisses him [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Urvashi Rautela extended her love for feathers from Cannes to IIFA 2023. The ivory gown had a cape with brown plumage. This happened just a few days after the appearance in Zaid Nakad green feather gown. With a figure and face like hers, we wonder what goes so horribly wrong. We would love to see her in a sleek minimalist look next. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan has epic reaction when paparazzi school a man screaming his name [Watch Video]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela❤️ (@asliurvashians)

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna wore this black sheath gown that seemed made up of belts and harnesses. Netizens said after donning this she should be the last person criticizing Urfi Javed. The outfit did nothing for her. The other shimmery charcoal grey gown looked pretty on her in IIFA 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Of late, we are seeing a number of actresses in the Besharam Rang, which is hues of orange. Kajol stepped out in the city wearing what looked like a vibrant pair of pajamas. That material looks plain tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was seen at an event in a black and orange gown. What does the gown remind you of? Bedsheet, curtain cloth and the black and orange butterfly come to our minds instantly. The colour combo is still passable but that material looks like sofa cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The TV diva has the smile, poise and figure to rock any decent outfit on any stage. The outfit has some lovely summer colour but that Victorian silhouette is such a let down. The finishing touches were good but the outfit was meh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The two functions gave us a lot of scope to browse through different outfits. There is no denying that sartorially this IIFA 2023 was a huge let down.