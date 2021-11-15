With activities being resumed in full swing in Bollywood and TV, we are seeing a lot of celebs in and around the city. And today being Monday, we bring to you the fashion blunders of the week. Here is a lowdown.... Also Read - Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and others wish fans with the warmest messages and most gorgeous pics – view posts

Priyanka Chopra

Our desi girl rarely gets in wrong when it comes to her fashion statements. for a recent event she wore a white gown designed by Harith Hashim. The outfit had ruffled collars with long sleeves. The outfit was teamed with a number of chains and an updo. Somehow, she did not look as appealing as she does on most occasions.

Also Read - KBC 13: Genelia D'Souza breaks down; Amitabh Bachchan praises Riteish Deshmukh and her intiative for kids suffering from cancer

Genelia D'Souza

The pretty actress was seen at the screening in an all-white outfit. While we loved the jacket and half trousers, the same could not be said about about the silver shirt that she wore under the jacket. It just brought down the look.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor who will be seen in the film Dhamaka was spotted in the city in a pair of denims and long jacket. It was teamed with black shoes and tee. He looked rather dreary.

Mrunal Thakur

The actress was seen in a pair of white pants and a lime green top from the brand, Antithesis. Her makeup was lovely but it looked like the top was a little too tight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Malaika Arora

She wore a Naeem Khan gown for an event in the city. The colour was a lovely lilac with loads of shimmer. She teamed it with diamond earrings. We did not like the puffed shoulders and somehow the look was not at all appealing. While the gown looked okay in the photoshoot in outdoor lighting it looked too bad.

Gorgeous ?? #MalaikaArora arrived on Redcarpet of Beauty Pageant Queen of the World ? @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/cDn1QHyNX9 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 8, 2021

These were the celebs who failed to impress with their sartorial statements this week. What do you feel about their clothes?