With activities being resumed in full swing in Bollywood and TV, we are seeing a lot of celebs in and around the city. And today being Monday, we bring to you the fashion blunders of the week. Here is a lowdown....
Priyanka Chopra
Our desi girl rarely gets in wrong when it comes to her fashion statements. for a recent event she wore a white gown designed by Harith Hashim. The outfit had ruffled collars with long sleeves. The outfit was teamed with a number of chains and an updo. Somehow, she did not look as appealing as she does on most occasions.
Also Read - KBC 13: Genelia D'Souza breaks down; Amitabh Bachchan praises Riteish Deshmukh and her intiative for kids suffering from cancer
Genelia D'Souza
The pretty actress was seen at the screening in an all-white outfit. While we loved the jacket and half trousers, the same could not be said about about the silver shirt that she wore under the jacket. It just brought down the look.
Kartik Aaryan
The actor who will be seen in the film Dhamaka was spotted in the city in a pair of denims and long jacket. It was teamed with black shoes and tee. He looked rather dreary.
Mrunal Thakur
The actress was seen in a pair of white pants and a lime green top from the brand, Antithesis. Her makeup was lovely but it looked like the top was a little too tight.
Malaika Arora
She wore a Naeem Khan gown for an event in the city. The colour was a lovely lilac with loads of shimmer. She teamed it with diamond earrings. We did not like the puffed shoulders and somehow the look was not at all appealing. While the gown looked okay in the photoshoot in outdoor lighting it looked too bad.
These were the celebs who failed to impress with their sartorial statements this week. What do you feel about their clothes?
