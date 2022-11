Not every day is the best day. Even the fashion world. Bollywood divas try to be their fashionable best all the time, but there are days when they are not. Here's looking at actresses who failed to impress with their fashion choices over the past week. The list includes some of the biggest names like Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and more. These divas did not have the best fashion week. Take a look.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra flew down to India only for a few days and she did have a packed schedule. She attended events and more and wore some best clothes too. But as she flew back to the States, her airport outfit was a bit disappointing. She wore a loose white shirt with black flared pants that did not suit her well.

The actress had a busy week as she was on her toes promoting Mili. She even appeared on Bigg Boss 16 to do the same. She wore a blue gown with a high-slit. But the addition of big safety pins on her dress was just blah.

The beauty queen was spotted at the airport along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and hubby . She wore a loose black and white stripped tunic along with black pants. She teamed her outfit with golden kicks. She can definitely do much better.

At an event, Sonakshi Sinha showed up wearing a long beige and green floral kaftan with pants. The outfit had embellishments on the hem. The outfit did no justice to her beauty.

Shanaya Kapoor

The diva celebrated her birthday last week. She spent it with her bestie . Shanaya dressed up in a brown jumpsuit. It was just too basic for a birthday girl. Ananya Panday too wasn't very impressive.