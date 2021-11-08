Worst dressed celebs of the week: Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra's fashion outings fail to sparkle

Diwali is one of the times when you get to see celebs in the best of desi wear. There are parties happening in and around the city. With some big movies lined up for release, we Also Read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Bollywood hotties light up fireworks in hot pink outfits

Priyanka Chopra

It was a very special Diwali for Priyanka Chopra. She celebrated it in Los Angeles in her first home that she has bought with Nick Jonas. We can see how Nick Jonas also loves desi customs and traditions. The actress channelised her inner Zeenat Aman for Lilly Singh's party. We love the hair and glares that went so well with the retro theme. But the loud Sabyasachi outfit teamed with those chunky jewels made it a little OTT. Priyanka Chopra did not let the elements overwhelm her but we wished it was put together in a slightly better manner.

Pavitra Punia

The lady chose a fusion salwar kameez for one of the Diwali parties. Pavitra Punia's styling and makeup for the outfit was perfect but still it looked a little overwhelming. Maybe it was the addition of the dupatta or the striped prints on the pants but the overall look was a miss.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the occasion of Khushi Kapoor's birthday, sister Janhvi Kapoor decided to dress up like a Barbie. She chose a hot pink dress with matching heels. But the outfit did not look flattering on her. It looked like there were some issues with the fit.

Sanya Malhotra

The actress is winning hearts with her performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar but her look for Bigg Boss 15 was rather hackneyed. She wore an emerald green modern saree from Sukirti Grover.

Krystle D'Souza

She is one of the best dressed women of the TV world. Krystle D'Souza chose this gleaming metallic lehenga choli from Kalki Fashion for a Diwali do. However, the dress did not make much of an impression...

These were the ladies who failed to impress us this week. We will be back next Monday with sartorial blunders of the next week.