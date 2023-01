Our divas have an entourage of people to put together the perfect look for them. However, at times, even the best of the best can falter a bit. Fashion is subjective but we feel these Bollywood beauties could have done a tad better. Take a look...



Malaika Arora

Trust Malaika Arora to don something quirky with utmost ease. Though her charm was at its 100 per cent, the dress looks like perfect meme material. It is from designer Naeem Khan's collection. It reminds us of many things like the trimmings on edges of carpets to the brush we use for dusting. Sorry Malaika! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia upsets netizens who find her obsessed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; say, 'Insecure person' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is also someone who does not shy away from taking things to the maximum. She was seen in this dress created by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. We have seen her in gold ensembles on many occasions. The berry lip complemented the outfit. But those dangler earrings look downright tacky here. Also Read - Kanika Mann, Reem Shaikh, Eisha Singh and other TV actresses who are back with exciting shows [View List]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Rakul Preet Singh

Vast expanses of green look truly soothing for the eyes but in Rakul Preet Singh's case, this was kind of OTT. The emerald green hue looked lovely on her but we so wish there was so much of it. The earrings and hair worn down did not help matters either. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans upset with Abdu Rozik's 'black-hearted' comment; say, 'He is jealous' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhatriwali ☔ (@rakulpreet)

Vidya Balan

We wonder what is wrong with the actress' styling team. Vidya Balan was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit an event. The hue of burgundy red and gold looked great on her. But lesser said about the silhouette and overall styling, the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actress was seen in this hot pink dress for a party for her movie Selfieee. Nushrratt Bharuccha looked plain outdated and blah in this dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

These were the celebs who failed to impress us this week with their fashion choices.