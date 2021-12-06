It is Monday and a time to rewind the fashion outings of our celebrities in the past one week. Despite having a team of stylists some celebs did not manage to cut a pretty picture. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly calls Gaurav Khanna 'National Crush', Salman Khan raps Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and more

Mouni Roy

The actress did a photoshoot for Rocky S where she was dressed like a catwoman in full faux leather. Mouni Roy's stylists channelised the Bappi Lahiri in them adding lots of bling. A true blue fashionista, Mouni Roy did not manage to impress with this look. Well, this happens in case of brand promotions, at times.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wore a floral outfit with a huge trench coat in matching prints for the London Fashion Awards. Given the maximalist nature of the outfit, she kept the styling super simple with a necklace and top knot. Sadly, it wasn't one of her best looks. The outfit was from Richard Quinn.

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress was decked in an outfit from Ritika Mirchandani for an event. We love the long jacket and the blouse. Kiara Advani's makeup and styling was also flawless but that sharara is really disappointing. The top part looks like cycling shorts.

Kriti Kharbanda

From the pink sweater with the white shirt, stockings and boots, Kriti Kharbanda's look for the premiere of Tadap was mismatched and tacky. Even her smile and simple makeup could not save her from a disaster.

Nikki Tamboli

Considering the fact that Nikki Tamboli has a gorgeous curvaceous frame, it is not surprising to see her stylists wanting to highlight it at every opportunity. This black outfit does not no justice to her oomph. They just need some subtlety.

We will be back next week with some other celebs who flopped with their fashion choices!