It is that time of the week when we bring to you the celebs whose fashion choices made us yawn or wonder what is wrong with their stylists. With a number of events it was still a tough task. Most of them looked rather. But here is a lowdown on those who could have fared better...

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh has been looking absolutely perfect for the promotions of Gaslight. But this outing of the actress was a let down. The pale hue of blush pink was a washout on the actress. Moreover, the semi sheer gown with the feathers looked more tacky than classy. Such a disappointment! Also Read - Sunny Leone and Urfi Javed pose together and give major BFF vibe [Watch video]

Raashi Khanna

The Farzi actress was seen at the same event in a black gown. The actress' makeup and hair was spot on for the outfit but the gown in itself did come across as that appealing. Maybe it was the bustier that did not match the huge sleeves.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur has very nice personality and can carry off clothes very well. In fact, she has salvaged many mediocre curated looks. But this oversized jacket and pants look was a total disaster.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji was recently seen at the airport. She wore a mango yellow long dress with a shawl. The actress carried a big tote bag. While we love how she prefers comfort over and above anything else, we so wish she explores more options.

Ameesha Patel

The Gadar 2 actress was also invited for the style awards. She wore a black shimmering dress with a half skirt and gloves. The costume-y look was rather jaded and tacky.

These were the celebs who left us kind of disappointed with their fashion choices this week.