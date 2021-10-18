This week it was Navratri and Durga Puja so we saw celebs in and around the city in their festive best. Gorgeous sarees, lehengas and jewels dominated our timelines. But there were a few celebs who fell flat with their sartorial choices just because they were so boring. It looked like we had seen them in similar stuff before, and on more than one occasion. Take a look at the worst dressed celebs of the week... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vicky Kaushal on roka rumours with Katrina Kaif; Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa’s Honsla Rakh gets a MASSIVE opening and more

Rani Mukerji

While Durga Puja is a time to flaunt your best sarees, we are so done with Rani Mukerji's staple look year after year. She has been going in for the middle parting with tight bun, heavy jewellery and rich silks. While the jewels and silk add to the festive vibe, we cannot say the same about the hackneyed hair and makeup. Next year, we want to see something truly different. Also Read - Katrina Kaif looks fresh as a daisy as she poses in a body-hugging dress by the beach

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal REACTS to roka rumours with Katrina Kaif; says, 'Uska bhi time aayega'

Katrina Kaif

The promotions of Sooryavanshi have begun. Katrina Kaif seems to have donned a Sabyasachi lehenga for the event. This floral patterned lehenga has been worn by many celebs in the past. We feel even she wore a similar type a couple of years back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Shweta Tiwari

The actress was seen at the airport along with her daughter Palak and son, Reyansh. Shweta Tiwari wore distressed denims and a white shirt. Somehow, the top with puffed sleeves did not compliment the jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Neha Bhasin

There is no doubt that Neha Bhasin is a versatile dresser. She incorporates so many styles in her wardrobe. But we are kind of unsure about this lace top with a skirt in a matching hue of baby pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

Sonam Kapoor

The actress rocks designer and haute couture like a pro but somehow the fit of this trench coat on Sonam Kapoor felt a little off. Besides that, there are no complaints on the overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

We can see that quite a few divas made bloopers this week. Let us see what happens in the coming week.