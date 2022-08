With a number of events being held in the city, there were quite a few people who flunked on the fashion charts. Rashami Desai, Ayesha Singh, Urvashi Rautela's curated looks did not impress at all. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Has Shilpa Shinde replaced current Angoori Bhabhi Shubhangi Atre on the show? Report

Rashami Desai

The teal colour looked fab on Rashami Desai. But the dress definitely looked a size or two smaller and it was evident. Rashami Desai did not look at all comfortable in the outfit. The heavy handed makeup did not help matters either. It is one of the tackiest looks in recent memory. Also Read - Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar throw their FIRST big post-wedding bash and it's too cute to handle [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Elli AvrRam

Matching separates is a fave style of all celebs. Elli Avrram stepped out in this green and purple skirt with a teeny weeny blouse. While the top in itself looked chic, we wish she teamed it with a pair of denims itself. Also Read - Kylie Jenner seductively pulls down satin slip dress while relaxing between the sheets in her bedroom [View Pics]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is hardly overwhelmed by all the bling, voluminous gowns and OTT styling that she is often subjected to. But this black top and skirt looked rather underwhelming. There is nothing praiseworthy about the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora

The lady was seen at the airport in a crop top, cap and joggers. She kept the look super casual with sneakers. In a week, where we saw some terrific looks dished out by Malaika Arora, this was the most disappointing one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ayesha Singh

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has done a photoshoot which is a surprise for all. While she has gone out of the box, we cannot say that it is a flattering look in the truest sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

These were the celebs who flopped badly on the fashion charts.