This week was a glamorous one! From Manish Malhotra's bridal show to Bawaal screening, a lot of celebrities got papped over the week. Well, with such glamorous events, it is given that celebrities would do their level best to make a fashion splash. That's exactly what happened. From Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to many more - Bollywood divas dished out many fashionable looks. But well, here's looking at some of the divas who failed to make a mark at these glamorous events.

Rashmika Mandanna

The first on the list is Rashmika Mandanna. She is at the top of her career and she is one of the most fashionable divas too. But at a recent event, she dressed in a colourblocked dress. She slipped into a high-waist velvet skirt which she teamed with red coloured collared shirt. She wore golden accessories and carried chic heels. Well, she's done better than this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Nora Fatehi

The Canadian actress has comfortably managed to make a space for herself in Bollywood. Nora Fatehi is also a regular at events. She wore tight latex shorts along with blue sports bra that had netted covering. She teamed it up with a black jet. The coin waist belt did nothing to add any glam to her sartorial choice.

Urvashi Rautela

Hate Story 4 star often gets papped at the airport as she keeps traveling much. Her airport looks grab a lot of attention. But her recent airport look turned out to be simply blah. She teamed a two-toned kurti over a jeans and carried a blue dupatta. The look is so dated.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

At Manish Malhotra's bridal show, Nushrratt Bharuccha showed out in an edgy outfit. She wore a sequined short skirt with a black corset top. She pulled off an overzised long coat along with it. Not her best look, for sure!

Check out Nushrratt Bharuchha's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samidha Wangnoo (@samidha.wangnoo)

Tanisha Mukerji

At Manish Malhotra's show, Tanisha Mukerji showed up with sister Kajol. She wore an yellow outfit that received a lot of flak. She wore a long skirt with a thigh-hight slit with a bralette top and she carried a jacket along. The one-toned outfit wasn't impressive at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

What's your take on these looks?