Worst dressed celebs of the week: Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene's fashion disasters will give you sore eyes

It is that time of the week when we bring to you the celebs who failed to score well on the fashion charts. While most celebs have an odd bad day when a look does not come together flawlessly, some celebs seem to be caught in a rut of mundane styling. Here is a lowdown...

Rubina Dilaik

We know that she loves pink and everything that's a bit girly. The actress was seen at the airport in a pink oversized shirt dress with a strapped booties. Rubina Dilaik carried a backpack and had a hairband with a small bow on her head. It was also in pink. Don't you agree with us on the fact that an overdose of pink only looks good on Hello Kitty? And some combinations are best left for kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Jasmin Bhasin

The gorgeous lady was clicked by the paps in the suburbs in parrot green track pants with a black ganjee and a matching sling bag. Despite Jasmin Bhasin's radiant smile, she could not redeem that rather tacky outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Nia Sharma

She is blessed with the looks and the svelte frame but sadly Nia Sharma's outfit choices seem to be caught in a rut. It is just too repetitive whether it is the silhouettes or colours. We really hope that people get more creative and do justice to her oomph and beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Madhuri Dixit Nene

She is one of those women who can salvage any outfit. For an episode of Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a lehenga skirt and a dramatic top designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While the cobalt blue colour suited her to perfection, we cannot say that about the whole look. Whether it was the hairdo or the dramatic top, something seemed a bit off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli's stylists too seem to be having a set pattern when it comes to choosing outfits for Nikki. She is a stunner and we so wish that the team thinks beyond bodycons or mini dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Let us know what you felt about the outfits of these ladies...