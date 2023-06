There were a number of events in the week but fortunately most celebs turned out looking quite good. Here are a few whom we feel just about missed the mark a bit. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination: After Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani shown the door? Deets here



We loved the green gown that Alia Bhatt wore to the event. But we wish she had chosen something else other than that pink outfit for her first appearance. The oversized coat, bralet and skirt is nothing to write home about.

Huma Qureshi does not mind experimenting and does hit it out of the park at times. But this dress worn by her last night at the Digital Awards was unpardonable. We wonder what made her choose those ruffles.

The actress wore this striped gown to the digital awards event. The outfit was fine in itself. But that hairstyle made it look odd. Urvashi Rautela needs a break from her high ponytails.



Salman Khan has looked fresh as a flower in orange coloured shirts in some of his films. But we do not know what the stylists were trying to do here. After a golden run of crisp suits, this one is a real downgrade.

Avneet Kaur

With a face as cute as hers and a good body, Avneet Kaur can carry off anything. We so wish this dress did not have those ruffled tassels dangling out in that manner. A pair of colourful shoes would have been good too.

What do you feel about this jumpsuit on the actress who is promoting her new show on Disney Hotstar? We feel Kajol's stylists can do better.

These were the celebs who failed to make a mark this week on the fashion charts.