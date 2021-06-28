Worst dressed celebs of the week: Shehnaaz Gill, Aamna Sharif, Devoleena Bhattacharjee disappoint us with their sartorial choices

Fashion is a very subjective thing. This week, we did not see any celeb who could be termed as a fashion disaster but the many gorgeous ladies were let down by unimaginative styling. Here is a look... Also Read - Naagin 6: Ridhima Pandit to join Niyati Fatnani as the LEAD in Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural TV show?

Shehnaaz Gill

We are very excited for Shehnaaz Gill's first shoot with Dabboo Ratnani but we feel the styling could have been a lot better. The multi-coloured pants with a flared hem, boots and white shirt are done to death. Honestly, she is much better styled when she does her simple shoots even the ones at home. This is such a disappointment.

Aamna Sharif

She is an absolute stunner but this floral chiffon dress with full sleeves was rather blah. The actress teamed it with a pair of modern earrings. Aamna Sharif looked radiant but I wish we could say the same about the outfit.

Waluscha De Sousa

Another incredibly beautiful woman let down by unimaginative styling. The actress was seen in a deep emerald green lehenga choli for a shoot of Pro India Music League. The whole outfit was so unimaginative.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets it right on most occasions. This time, the actress posted a video in a pair of separates. Devoleena's expressions and vibe was bang on. But we cannot say the same for the outfit, a long-sleeved top and skirt in tiger prints.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress posed in a hot pink chiffon top with shorts and mojaris. She looked bright enough but we so wished she opted for white heels instead. Or maybe a pair of beige strappy sandals, those mojaris just spoilt the look.

Well, these women somehow did not live upto their usual standards. We are sure they did bounce back soon.