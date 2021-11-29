It is Monday and that time of the week when we track down the fashion sloths of the week gone by. Events and promotions have resumed in full swing so there is no dearth of occasions for celebs to step out in curated looks. But today, some of the carefully chosen looks by the stylists have gone quite wrong. Here is a look... Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 box office collection day 3: John Abraham starrer continues disastrous run; writing on the wall

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actress has been with the promotions of Chhorii her horror flick. Nushrat Bharuccha's styling for the film's events and interviews has been fluctuating between the extremes. While she is looking very good in some of them, the others are plain tacky. This set of separates reminds us of the curtain and bedsheet prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Divya Khosla Kumar

The lady was seen in a fuchsia pink outfit for the special screening of Satyamev Jayate 2. Not only does the silhouette of the top look extremely outdated, the styling was also tacky AF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Mahima Makwana

We have seen in a number of TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Shubhaarambh but Mahima Makwana has made a decent debut with Antim: The Final Truth. While people are praising her acting chops, her sartorial outings for the promotions were rather bland. Take a look and you'll know what we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Hina Khan

Ande Ka Funda! This white and yellow jumpsuit with a hoodie donned by Hina Khan instantly reminds us of this line. We are sure that it will inspire some memes soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Shilpa Shetty

The actress wore a hot pink gown for India's Got Talent. The colour veered more towards magenta. We have seen her in that silhouette so many times that it felt little boring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Now, let us wait till the next Monday so that we can pick up the fashion offenders of the coming week.