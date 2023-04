It is Monday, and time for a fashion round-up. With a number of events, TV shows, film promotions and more, we are seeing a lot of sartorial outings. Some celebs really left us disappointed this week with their uninspired styling. Also Read - Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Did Rashami Desai ignore Shehnaaz Gill at the bash? [Watch Viral Video]



Shraddha Kapoor does the desi girl look quite well. But her outfit for the Jio Studios event was too costume-y. From the saree to the blouse, it looked like it was made for one of the festival specials held on various channels. The blouse was fine in itself. But we wished the saree was somewhat different.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is being styled by Maneka Harisinghani nowadays. She works with Malaika Arora and . Maneka is known to dress up the beauties in the best of bling. We love the skirt but why does it look like Shehnaaz Gill hurried up and forgot to spruce up the top half. A black vest would have made that skirt stand out.



We wonder what is wrong with Disha Patani's stylist. We know that she has a distinct style but this is just getting too repetitive. At the Jio event, even BFF went for a staple look but Disha Patani looked too boring. With such a lovely face and figure, stylists can make her wear literally anything.

Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor has a sharp sense of fashion. Whether it is events or her live performances, she dishes out great looks. We do not know what happened here. The pockets on that skirt look odd and jacket does not help matters either.

Tejasswi Prakash

Firstly, it is hard to manage a TV show and promotions. But the actress has been doing it like a pro. We do not blame her for choosing some really easy fuss free looks. But this outfit was a dampener. The black colour in the evening looked underwhelming and the overall styling was meh.

These were the celebs who failed to impress us sartorially this week.