Bollywood stars had been very busy this week with film promotions, parties and award shows. But we did not get many great fashion moments. Here is a look at the Bollywood divas who choice of outfits made us wonder why this!

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra wore a black saree at the 50th anniversary bash of Stardust. She chose a black and gold saree for the do. The look was very outdated. The saree was from Raw Mango. The border of the saree merged into the blouse.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices in the past three months have been routinely dramatic, voluminous and a bit over the top. She wore a black suit to the wedding. We loved the retro makeup but the outfit was hardly a memorable one (atleast in a good way).

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed gave us the most outlandish look of January 2023. She turned up in the middle of the road in conical bra and a skirt. Fans will remember that Madonna once wore it on stage. But we cannot understand what occasion prompted this wardrobe from Urfi Javed.

Tabu

Tabu was seen at the launch event of Bholaa in a dress from Lovebirds. She is the queen of effortless and fuss-free style. But this dress with its ombre lower half and V-neck in block colour was nothing to write home about. She has done a lot better.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was seen at the airport in a pair of white track pants and a grey crop top. It was her signature style. But somehow the whole look did not enhance her appeal.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen in the city in black flared pants, ganjee and a long shrug. The outfit looked comfy but did nothing for style.

These were the celebs who faltered on the fashion charts this week.