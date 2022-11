It is Monday and the time when we bring to you the fashion report card of the week. Honestly, everyone turned out rather well this week, and it was tough to find people who were really badly dressed. After a lot of hunting around, we managed to find a few celebs whose looks perhaps were a bit underwhelming than others. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actresses who lost post-pregnancy weight quickly and left everyone stunned

Avneet Kaur

TV actress and viral sensation Avneet Kaur landed up at the screening of Bhediya in this mini dress. While the fit and styling was pretty decent, we cannot say the same about the silhouette. The chiffon over that corset style design did not look flattering at all. It stood out in a weird manner.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra was seen at the airport in a co-ord set. The blue and white set did not do much justice to his good looks. Karan Kundrra's swag saved the day. It looked like he returned from Goa.

Take a look at the video of Karan Kundrra

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has started stepping out a little after the birth of her son, Vayu. She was clicked in a flowing blue dress from the brand, Taller Marmo. It is an Italian brand. While the dress looked nice in a photoshoot, it did not fare well in the paparazzi pics.

Vaani Kapoor

The actress attended the screening of Bhediya in this brown dress. While she carried it off very well, there was no X-factor about the dress in itself. The double layering of the outfit looked odd.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore this red and black dress with a braid for an event. This was definitely not one of her best looks.

