Worst Dressed celebs of the week: Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Nikki Tamboli's uninspired fashion outings will boost your Monday blues

It is Monday and we are sure some of you are facing the blues. Let us take a look at the celebs who did not exactly paint a rosy picture with their outfits in the week gone by. Here is a lowdown...
Sonam Kapoor
While the actress has debunked her pregnancy rumours like a boss, her love for occasional outings in oversized stuff remains the same. She was seen at the Versova Jetty in a silk bandhani tunic with a cowl neck and dhoti pants. She teamed it with juttis and earrings. The whole look was not very flattering on the Neerja actress.
Nikki Tamboli
The lady came as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT. Honestly we are happy to see a departure from the bodycon outfits and crop top and tight skirt look but her dress looked way too costume-y. We wish the top was a little different since the skirt was already too eye-catching. Nikki Tamboli wore the outfit every well but her stylists could do better.
Yami Gautam
The actress who is busy with the promotions of Bhoot Police was seen in the city. Yami Gautam wore a deep purple salwar kameez. Is it only us who feels that her kurta looked more like a housecoat?
Tina Datta
Tina Datta has been slaying with her bold looks of late and we're loving it. The actress posed in a bikini top, retro bottoms and a black fur coat. While the bottoms and coat looked great, somehow the top looked a little unflattering.
Urfi Javed
There is nothing wrong with someone wearing a revealing outfit but there is a thing called aesthetic. The crop denim jacket look scored a zero in that aspect.
