This week we had a number of events in the film and TV world. No wonder the celebrity sightings were high. A couple of them were red carpet events. But did everyone really impress? Here is a look at celebs who left us disappointed... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sonu Nigam spills the beans on quitting Indian Idol as a judge, Divyanka Tripathi refuses to do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Surbhi Chandna

The Ishqbaaaz actress was seen on a couple of red carpets over the weekend. While she chose a black corset gown for the International Iconic Awards, her outfit for another occasion wasn't much to write home about. With her gorgeous red lip and wavy curls, she looked hot till her neck but the halter neck gown in dull gold colour was quite blah. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th results 2021: Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur scores 94%, Radhkrishn actor Kartikey Malviya scores 86.4 %

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Nia Sharma and more; check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week – view pics

Urfi Javed

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is dishing out one cringe-worthy look after another. There is no doubt that Urfi Javed is a pretty young lady but such wannabe recreations of iconic looks is nothing something that takes you to sartorial glory. We hope her team gets the message!

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur picked up a trophy for her fab work at an awards show. She is one radiant young lady but that blue gown did nothing to deliver a knockout look for her. What do you feel about the feathered sleeves?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has worked on her body of late and the results are visible. However, her styling for the Bigg Boss 15 launch episode was very disappointing. The white and black combo did not stand out in that jungle themed launch. We so wish the pantsuit was in a livelier colour with a different hairdo. This was a missed opportunity.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has salvaged some terrible looks with her natural beauty and poise. This emerald green saree with that hackneyed shimmering strappy blouse was definitely not the best one could find for her. The overall effect was more tacky than glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

So, these were the celebs whose fashion outings left us kind of upset. Let us know what you feel about the list!