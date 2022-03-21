It is that time of the week when we bring forth the fashion report card for the week. This time, we have some celebs who look like outright fashion offenders. Tamannaah did not do any justice to her looks or frame with this pair of denims and that crop top. Mrunal Thakur’s curated look also failed to score well on the fashion charts. Kangana Ranaut’s spandex dress also did not impress as much as we hope it would. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Rashami Desai completes 20 years in the entertainment industry; fans trend ‘2 DAZZLING DECADES OF RASHAMI’

Kangana Ranaut

The lady wore a lime green spandex outfit for the latest episode of Lock Upp. It was one of the her most hackneyed looks for the show. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut WARNS Kaaranvir Bohra for spilling his secrets; says, 'you'll regret later'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Tamannaah

The Baahubali actress was seen in and about town in a pair of baggy jeans and purple crop top. The outfit was not at all flattering, especially the fishtail hem of the denim pants. This look from Tamannaah was a total miss. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show creates THIS record on OTT

Urfi Javed

The lady was seen in a white salwar kameez on the occasion of Holi. The back and front of the kurta with criss-cross pattern got heavily trolled. Urfi Javed seems to be emerging as the queen of cringe outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kajol

She was also present for the 50th birthday bash of Dharma CEO, Apoorva Mehta. Kajol wore a body-hugging black dress. The outfit was ill-fitting and we could not understand why the stylist opted for such a snug fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mrunal Thakur

The actress was clicked in a blush coloured outfit with a cape. While Mrunal Thakur's stylist gave the dress great finishing touches, the fishnet silhouette did not look that great. The simple top could have looked much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Rashami Desai

The actress loves to experiment with her looks. This time she wore a pink separates set with a leather bustier from Kanika Goyal Label. The look has left us a bit on the fence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia wore this white outfit from Ilamraa a sustainable clothing brand from South India. The bow at the bust kind of ruined the comfy yet chic look. But her makeup and accessories looked fab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

So, these were the celebs who left us disappointed with their fashion choices this week. What do you feel about their clothes?