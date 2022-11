We are back on Monday with our weekly fashion opinions. Urfi Javed, Tejasswi Prakash, and more celebrities failed to impress fans with their choices. Take a look... Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash, Palak Tiwari and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed recently shared a video wherein she covered her modesty with mobile phones. She donned a blue blazer and was seen hanging a pair of cellphones from her neck using a charging wire to hide her private parts. Within no time, Urfi got trolled.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Film City in Mumbai and the diva wore pink sweater top paired with blue jeans. She completed her looks with white heels and left her tresses open.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash attended an event wherein she wore a blingy powder-shade shirt paired with matching bottoms. She completed her look with minimal make-up but her overall look did not do justice.

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a yellow-orangish shade kurta paired with sharara. She completed her look with jewellery, make-up and tied her hair. Her choice of outfit and makeup failed to impress her fans.

Aahana Kamra

Actress Aahana Kamra attended an event and wore a purple thigh-high slit bodycon dress. The outfit did not work out apart from that there is nothing wrong with the dress.