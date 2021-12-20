It is that time of the week when we bring to you all the fashion disasters of the week. Urfi Javed seems to be taking the bakery when it comes to displaying cringe outfits. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone chose a Valentino creation for the trailer launch of 83 at Burj Khalifa. Take a look at the worst dressed celebs of the week.... Also Read - 'Deepika Padukone was choking up, unable to speak after watching '83,' says director Kabir Khan

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed's cringe-worthy outfits are making headlines. We had a tough time choosing from a couple of them but it is this combination that best exemplified a ruined look. The brown leather pants looked good, and so did the contrast of chrome. If only Urfi Javed wore a proper halter top or spaghetti instead of that ill-fitting underwired bralet. The rest of the styling was pretty decent but this was a ruined effort. Also Read - Urfi Javed gets trolled again for her monokini pics, 'Swimming pool mein khade hoke beach ka tag daal rahi hai'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone chose a retro look for the trailer launch of 83 at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The actress went for a tomato red look with drop earrings made of diamonds and a hairband. She was dressed in Valentino. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enter their new home for the first time; pandit arrives for gharpravesh puja – watch videos

Sakshi Chopra

Late Ramanand Sagar's great grand-daughter Sakshi Chopra was seen in the city in an onion pink top and sarong. Well, the resort look came to Andheri courtesy Sakshi Chopra. Take a look...

Rubina Dilaik

We so love the colour of the ruffled saree but Rubina Dilaik's look was put together in the most haphazard manner. From the kundan earrings and neckpieces to the silver band on her waist, the look could have done with better accessorizing. Also, the bindi and straight hair look did not match the outfit at all.

Sara Ali Khan

The actress has been wearing a lot of lehengas for the promotions of Atrangi Re. Some of her looks have been good but somehow this gold and black ensemble from Manish Malhotra looked rather off.

These were the celebs who made it to the worst dressed celebs list.