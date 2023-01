With celebs travelling, there were few events in town. But we still managed to do some fashion patrolling. While hardly anyone turned up looking tacky, some did manage to make us a little disappointed. Here is a look at the worst dressed celebs of the week... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's intimacy during MC Stan's concert gets netizens talking; fans say, 'ShaTina is popcorn entertainment...' [Read Tweets]

Urfi Javed

While Urfi Javed might be grabbing all the attention with her clothes, this black and sparkly did not manage to create the right effect. There was hardly any glam actor with the whole look coming across as too tacky. Also Read - Nysa Devgn rings in New Year 2023 in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty and other friends [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Giorgia Andriani

Well, Giorgia Andriani like many ladies loves her shine and shimmer on New Year. That is quite understandable. She posed in this mini dress from Devee Couture. The semi sheer dress with feathers was quite eye-catching itself. But we wonder if she wore something a couple of sizes smaller but what stood out at the end was definitely not the dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare tells Sumbul Touqeer to pick up momentum; Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation comes under huge scrutiny [Watch Promo]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh went for the promotions of Ved to the Bigg Boss 16 house. She wore this hot pink kurta from Devnagari. While there is nothing to dislike about the look, this is just too plain and uninspiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh wore this outfit from Gucci for the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Well, he did put it all together quite nicely. But this has been his look since Cirkus promotions. We just wish he gives us a break from this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Mouni Roy

The pretty actress was seen in a crop top and asymmetrical skirt in Abu Dhabi where she is vacationing. While her vacation looks have been mostly hits, this was a comparative miss. Mouni Roy is a perfect poser and made the skirt look good too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Nikki Tamboli

She posed in a blue gown that had cut outs with a deep back and a high slit. Nikki Tamboli is another person who is guilty of repeating one style a little too much. This is hardly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

These were the celebs who failed to impress us this week on the fashion charts.