Honestly, there were not too many celebs who stepped out looking tacky. Most of them faltered a little on some front or the other. While Rani Mukerji left us wondering as she stepped out in the night with a pair of shades, Kiara Advani's outfit had just too much extra shine. Urfi Javed stepped out in a red dress that was simply tacktastic. Here is a lowdown...

Rani Mukerji

The actress attended the birthday bash of Sunita Kapoor, the wife of Anil Kapoor. She wore a purple halter top with a pair of printed pants. The glasses looked out of place for the evening do. The pants looked comfy though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Divya Khosla Kumar

The producer and actress was seen in the suburbs in a black crop top with silver tight shorts. Divya Khosla Kumar is surely not feeling the summer heat given the super snug fit of the clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed

The lady was seen in town in a red dress with a huge cut out. She teamed it with matching red heels. The overall look was too tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara Advani

The pretty actress was seen in the city in a pair of skinny denims with a silk shirt with a bobby knot. She teamed it with heels. A lot of fans felt she could have done better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt

The actress has been seen in a lot of whites of late starting from the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. Also, summers have set in and temperatures are rising by the day. This white salwar kameez was one of unflattering ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

These were the celebs who left us kind of disappointed with their fashion choices this week...