The award season is the best as fans get to see the best red carpet looks of stars. A lot of thought is put behind actresses' red carpet looks as they win the award or not, they are in news for their choice of clothing. Last evening, Zee Cine Awards 2023 took place many divas like Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and others showed off their jalwa. New mom Alia Bhatt ditched the elaborate gown and rather opted to wear a simple, flowy dress. But this simple dress will create a dent in your pocket. Read how!

shells a bomb for her red carpet look

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a georgette gown by the brand COSTARELLOS. She chose to wear the Pistachio green gown that comes with a 'sultry cut-out waistline and plunging neckline temper the billowing cape sleeves'. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star opted to wear a beautiful diamond neckpiece with an emerald stone. She kept her makeup absolutely simple and her tresses done in smooth waves. She rounded off her look by wearing black block heels. Now comes the cost. Well, this outfit is worth € 1,965.00. When converted to rupees, it comes to Rs 171809.77. Ouch! It is expensive and how!

Check out Alia Bhatt's look below:

The stunning diva won the Best Actor Award for her role in 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was the happiest as she made hubby to click a picture of her with the award at 2 am. She also shared pictures with , Anupama Kher and others who won big at the event.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt next has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . It is expected to hit the screens in July. She also has her Hollywood film with .